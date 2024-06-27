Deep State Actors Who’ve Subverted The Will Of America To Face Living Hell If Trump Wins

A “highly unusual and potentially chilling effort” is underway to reign in the Deep State and put an end to government actors subverting the will of American voters, Republican or Democrat.

Stop it guys, you’re getting me too excited.

Conservative-backed group is creating a list of federal workers it suspects could resist Trump plans https://t.co/L65nRXbJoJ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2024

“Seasoned political operative” Tom Jones and his American Accountability Foundation are making a list. They better check twice. And they’re gonna find out who’s, well… really just who’s naughty.

With a $100,000 grant from the Heritage Foundation, Jones is taking a deep dive into the “backgrounds, social media posts and commentary of key high-ranking government employees.” First up: Department of Homeland Security. The mission, dubbed Project Sovereignty 2025, is to compile a list of 100 potential saboteurs within the Deep State, and post their names publicly to let the world know who they really are.

This might sound drastic, but nothing could be more warranted.

The Deep State has worked overtime for nearly the past decade to hamstring candidate, President, and once again candidate Donald Trump from ever getting near the levers of American power. Sometimes they fail: the Mueller report, the absurd impeachments, and weaponized indictments that have yet to pay off in the polls. Other times they succeeded, like the original Russiagate hoax and the endless slew of damaging leaks from within the federal bureaucracy that hobbled Trump’s entire first term. But the point of Jones’ list is to prevent Deep State sabotage before it even gets the chance to try.

The goal of posting the 100 names, according to the AP, is to expose “who might be standing in the way of “a second-term Trump agenda“— and who is “ripe for scrutiny, reclassifications, reassignments or firings.”

To the Democratic handmaidens in the bureaucracy, this is all deeply disturbing. The mission reportedly “stunned democracy experts and shocked the civil service community.”

Good, let them be stunned. No, more importantly — let them be afraid. They will be treated no worse than they’ve treated their own enemies of the past decade, but their days of subverting the rule of law, our constitutional system, and the good nature of the American people are over. It’s well past time for them to be treated as the enemies of the nation that they’ve long shown themselves to be.

This characterization is far more apt than calling mere opponents of Donald Trump, or simply idiots suffering from TDS. It’s about far more than just one man.

The most truthful line Trump has ever said went something like, “They’re not after me, they’re after you — I’m just in the way.”

These saboteurs want to fundamentally change how the system works. They will manipulate, subvert, and ultimately dismantle any institution that would limit their power. They want the system to benefit only themselves and their preferred groups, as it increasingly does, and they want to punish everyone who stands in their way. Anyone who threatens their place within the status quo, be it Trump, RFK Jr., or even Bernie Sanders, must be annihilated. The result is no less than the destruction of the nation itself.

We know what they want. All that’s left is to find out who they are.