Selena Gomez Reveals A Famous Person Farted In Meryl Streep’s Face

A famous cast member farted right into the face of legendary actress Meryl Streep, and Selena Gomez dished the dirt on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show Wednesday night.

The famous singer and actress broke out into a fit of uncontrollable laughter while she attempted to retell the tale about the shocking and awkward passing of gas. She was barely able to speak amid the laughter. Martin Short stepped in to host the late night show, and asked Gomez to explain why she was laughing as they were discussing a particular scene.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star eventually managed to find words as she revealed that “Saturday Night Live” star, Molly Shannon was the one that farted directly into Streep’s face while filming Season 4.

The scene unfolded when Short detailed his time on the set of “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Gomez. He shared that they were blessed to work with “unbelievable” guest stars on the upcoming season of the Hulu comedy, and that immediately ignited laughter from Gomez.

“The one that made me laugh the most were the ones that you couldn’t get through scenes with,” Short said to Gomez.

It was apparent there was an inside story that was about to be revealed, as they danced around the topic.

“There’s a scene where Molly Shannon comes in and has to curse all the actors in the scene out,” Short explained.

“She’s drunk. And in the final cut, which I’ve seen, you’re also laughing,” he said to Gomez.

Short quickly followed up by saying, “Molly is just hysterical. And every take was different and you just see your head turning to the side …”

Gomez couldn’t contain herself any longer. She fought tears from laughing so hard and said, “she farted in Meryl’s face!”

The relentless case of the giggles was not going away.

Gomez tried hard to find words again, while laughing even more passionately.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And Meryl’s like for it!” Gomez said, as she held her two thumbs up to demonstrate that Streep was unaffected by having a fart directed at her face. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Nearing The End Of Her Music Career)

“At every take — ‘I’m so sorry. I don’t even know,’ to our editors if there’s a good take, because every take I would break,” Gomez said.

“She was [doing improv] and just giving it her all and it was perfect — every time. It was perfect,” she said.