Woman Arrested After Calling 911 To Avoid Meeting Date, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly calling the police to avoid meeting up with her date.

Sumaya Thomas from North Liberty, Iowa, allegedly called 9-1-1 soon after midnight on June 16, making a report that her abusive ex-boyfriend was threatening her, KCRG News reported, citing a criminal complaint. Thomas told police her ex was threatening to punch, kick, hit and stab her, the outlet reported.

The 18-year-old reportedly also told police she was pregnant with his baby, the outlet noted.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man leaving. The man told police he met Thomas a week prior on a dating app, according to KRCG. The two reportedly began communicating over the app before moving to text messages. He was detained for over an hour due to the accusations.

This woman met a guy online, set up a date, then wanted to back out so she called the cops and falsely accused him of assault. If you ask me, he was better off with the po po.https://t.co/r3KhscZS8q — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) June 27, 2024

The unnamed man reportedly showed officers text message exchanges, which police say was enough to corroborate his story, the outlet reported (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old For Calling Them Too Much. He Allegedly Ends Up Braindead While In Custody).

While Thomas was interviewed by police, she maintained she had known the man for two years, saying he had abused her in the past and refused to leave her alone, KRCG reported.

It wasn’t until a third interview with police that Thomas reportedly admitted the accusations were false, according to the outlet. She ultimately told police she felt nervous about meeting him and decided she no longer wanted to go on the date.

Thomas was arrested and charged with one count of a False Report 9-1-1 call and two counts of “False Report of Indictable Offense to Public Entity,” according to KCRG.

The Daily Caller reached out to the North Liberty Police Department for comment but did not immediately hear back.