Lawsuit Accuses Tennessee Juvenile System Of Beatings, Shacklings Of Disabled Children

Tennessee’s juvenile justice system is facing a federal class-action lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleging rampant abuse of disabled minors in its custody.

The complaint was filed on behalf of several children with disabilities who spent time in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS). It highlights several alleged abuses and systemic problems in the treatment and care of the vulnerable youth.

The plaintiffs accuse DCS of failing to provide essential accommodations and treatments for disabled juveniles under its care. Instead, the defendants allegedly employ inappropriate punitive measures against the children using abusive and violent methods. (RELATED: As Juvenile Crime Skyrockets To Record Levels, States Seek To Crack Down)

DCS is alleged to have used solitary confinement, pepper spray and encouraging violence between juveniles, which exacerbated the children’s mental health problems. The plaintiffs claim this treatment led to a slew of problems, including self-harm and suicidal ideation.

Three families have sued Tennessee and @TN_DCS, alleging unconstitutional mistreatment and “barbaric violence” faced by young people with disabilities in juvenile detention centers. From @itsmelissabrown and @EvanMealins:https://t.co/TorRis0qW0 — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) June 26, 2024

In one case, a boy suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder was allegedly forced into solitary confinement for more than six months, spending at least 23 hours per day in his cell. He was not allowed to attend classes, according to the complaint.

One of the children was violently assaulted by other juveniles, who demanded that he perform sexual acts on them, the lawsuit claims. They allegedly beat him when he refused. When the victim alerted the staff about the incident, they allegedly encouraged other youth to give him another beating.

Another instance involved facility staff members allegedly shackling one of the juveniles in his cell. They are accused of holding him in a kneeling position and pepper spraying his face and hair for being disrespectful. He was allegedly not allowed to wash the spray off his face and denied access to a nurse for 12 hours.

The complaint was filed by Disability Rights Tennessee, Sanford Heisler Sharp, the Youth Law Center, and three children who are currently or were previously in DCS custody.