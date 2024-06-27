Texas Executes Convicted Murderer After Supreme Court Rejects His Final Appeal

Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday evening following a rejection from the U.S. Supreme Court of his final appeal, according to multiple reports.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Gonzales, 41, was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. following a lethal dose of pentobarbital at the state’s penitentiary in Huntsville, according to the Texas Tribune. Following Gonzales’ death, officials released his last statement in which the 41-year-old apologized for the murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Executions Globally Rise To Highest Level In Almost 10 Years)

“I can’t put into words the pain I have caused y’all, the hurt what I took away that I cannot give back,” Gonzales said. “I hope this apology is enough. I lived the rest of this life for you guys to the best of my ability for restitution, restoration, taking responsibility.”

“I never stopped praying that you would forgive me and that one day I would have this opportunity to apologize.”

In 2006, Gonzales was convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Townsend while already serving a life sentence for the abduction and rape of Florence Teich.

During the trial regarding Townsend’s brutal murder, psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon suggested it was possible for Gonzales to commit a similar crime within the future if he were to remain alive, according to The New York Times. However, within a recent report, Gripon wrote that he no longer stood by his testimony claiming that he did not believe Gonzales would pose a threat, the outlet reported.

In addition to the repeal of Gripon’s testimony, Gonzales’ attorneys pleaded to the court stating that the 41-year-old’s track record no longer sufficed the potential danger to the public noting how Gonzales was committed to a Christian faith as he ministered to others within the jail, AP News reported. Despite the plea, the Supreme Court denied their request offering no noted dissents, according to the outlet.

Additionally, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined clemency to Gonzales in a 7-0 Monday vote.

Townsend’s mother, Patricia, spoke out against Gonzales’ plea to appeal his execution as spoke about enduring both physical and sexual abuse throughout his childhood, according to USA Today.

“He doesn’t deserve mercy,” Patricia told the outlet. “And his childhood should not have anything to do with it. I know a lot of people that had a hard childhood … He made his choice.”