CNN’s Van Jones said Democrats are going to want to see President Joe Biden consider a “different course” following the 2024 presidential debate between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

During a post-debate analysis segment, Jones said watching Biden’s performance was “personally painful for a lot of people” and that there there is still time for the Democrat Party to “figure out a different way forward.” (RELATED: ‘Biden Has A Cold’: Media Rushes To Explain Away Debate)

“We‘re still far from our convention and there is time for this party to figure out a different way forward if he will allow us to do that,” Jones said. “But that was not what we needed from Joe Biden and it’s personally painful for a lot of people. It’s not just panic, it’s pain from what we saw tonight.”

‘I Love That Guy … He Failed’: Obama Advisor Says Dems Should Look To Replace Biden pic.twitter.com/Z68urvWuZE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2024

“I can walk you through how it‘s supposed to see it and say it, but I just want to speak for my heart — I love that guy, that’s a good man,” Jones said earlier in the segment. “He loves his country. He‘s doing the best that he can. But he had a test to meet tonight to restore the confidence of the country and of the base and he failed to do that. I think there‘s a lot of people who are going to want to see him consider taking a different course now.”

During the debate, Biden had a moment in which he froze mid-answer and was at another point caught lying, saying no troops had been killed during his presidency.