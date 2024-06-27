Video Shows Firefighters Intentionally Set Home With Fireworks Inside Ablaze

A house in Shelton, Connecticut was intentionally set on fire by local firefighters due to a large amount of fireworks within the property’s garage.

The Shelton Fire Department (SFD) first responded to the home June 22 when “fire was visible from the front of the house,” an SFD press release on Facebook read. Residents of the home were evacuated safely before emergency services arrived.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, fireworks were going off as the fire continued to spread, according to a Shelton Police Department (SPD) press release posted on Facebook. Once the fire was put out, Shelton “officers located a large number of fireworks displays in the garage and basement area of the residence” in the ensuing investigation. (RELATED: Fireworks Explosion Kills 1, Injures 9 In Michigan)

“Based on the conditions [of] the residence it was determined that the fireworks would not be removed from the residence and officials would reburn the contents inside the residence to mitigate them further for safety measures,” the SPD continued.

A video from Douglas Healey and obtained by the New York Post appears to show the controlled burning.

Police and the Shelton Fire Marshal ‘s Office (SFMO) got a court order to manage the controlled burn and a “code red message has been sent to area residents regarding the activity in the area,” according to the SPD press release.

An arrest is expected to be made in connection with the investigation, police said.

The Police Detective Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are also looking into the incident, NBC Connecticut reported.