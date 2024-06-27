“Democracy dies in darkness,” or so The Washington Post, along with the rest of the Democratic-media complex, has been telling us for almost a decade. Accordingly, presidential elections are framed as a battle between light and dark, right and wrong, good and evil — at this point, it’s the only Hail Mary that Democrats have to fall back on. But a new poll from no other than the WaPo itself shows Americans no longer buy their tagline.
Biden-Friendly Newspaper Accidentally Blows Gaping Hole In President’s ‘Pro-Democracy’ Message
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Cheney Orr/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size: