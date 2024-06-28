‘Anarchy U’ | Streaming Now

What started as routine leftist protests in April quickly turned into a battle for the UCLA campus — and the Daily Caller’s investigative reporters were on the ground to document it all.

The Daily Caller’s new documentary, “Anarchy U,” gives a behind the scenes look at the most chaotic campus riot since the 1960s. On April 25, 2024, anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment on the lush campus of UCLA. What happened next makes even the “Summer of Love” look like a walk in the park.

We document it all: the violence, the building takeovers, the construction and destruction of the encampment and the clashes between protesters, counter-protesters and police. Watch now to see all of the action.

First, the Daily Caller uncovered the true cost of the Defund the Police movement in “Lawless.” Then “Rigged” exposed the issue Democrats fear most: how their political machine managed to secure Joe Biden the presidency in 2020. Now, with “Anarchy U,” investigative reporter Cam Higby infiltrates the UCLA protests, riots and encampments, documenting all of the chaos with hours of original video footage.

First, we follow Higby as he questions the masked protesters intent on setting up their autonomous zone with the UCLA’s beautiful campus quad. Why are they here? What issues are they fighting for? Often, they won’t — or can’t — give a straight answer. But they’re sure as hell determined to keep Jewish students from attending class.

So Higby can only get so far. The flow of people, as well as information, in and out of the encampment is tightly controlled. Barriers block his way, along with security checkpoints. Some of the “security” appears to be just masked protesters. Others seem to be professionals. Who are these people; students, professors, outsider agitators? And how are they able to restrict the freedom of movement on a public campus? How far has the university leadership gone to empower them?

Even once Higby made it through the “border” with a disguise, protesters refused to answer questions — sometimes even reverting to physical violence, the video shows. He was apparently pushed, shoved and bodied out of the encampment but wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Eventually, some on the inside agreed to speak to Higby. Some claimed to fight for “intifada” but couldn’t even explain what that meant. Others claimed to have no food or water, posturing as victims of a repressive university administration that wants to see them punished. But original aerial drone footage proved they were amply supplied. Who was making sure they remain comfortable?

Things really began to heat up when the counter-protesters arrived in the wee hours of the morning. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) then arrives soon after but do little more than stand idly as the posters and counter-protesters clash. Who ordered them to stand down?

What happened next can only be described as the Battle for UCLA, as Hamasnik goons, counter-protesters and a reluctant LAPD all fight to capture the controlling heights of the encampment.

Higby later returns as a veteran, documenting all the carnage done to the beautiful campus. It’s now that the question must be pondered: who’s funding this and what do they seek to gain?

Higby has some ideas. The rank-and-file showed they were willing to commit violence on video but were largely ignorant of the cause supposedly motivating them to such extremes. However, the ring leaders — those who funded and organized the protests — knew exactly what they were fighting for. Intifada is just one small piece of their plan; they want much, much more. They want nothing less than what the global left has wanted for over a hundred years: the complete overthrow of Western civilization and the order it upholds.

Watch “Anarchy U” today to learn more about how anti-Israel protests fit into the Left’s broader goals and see all of the original footage from the Battle for UCLA.

