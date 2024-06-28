Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Charged For Allegedly Trading Hundreds Of Child Porn Videos

Authorities charged a gay porn star for allegedly trading hundreds of child porn videos, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Justin Heath Smith, an adult film actor known by his stage name “Austin Wolf,” has been arrested on charges involving child pornography. Smith is accused of sending and receiving hundreds of videos through the Telegram app, and possessing additional child porn in his Manhattan apartment, according to the news release. The details of the charges include acts depicted in the videos, involving the abuse of a young child, including infants.

Smith will soon appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams reiterated the ongoing nature of the investigation, urging the public to provide any relevant information to the FBI.

Austin Wolf has been arrested on charges of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/iIwsCnzTq9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2024

“As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped,” Williams said in a statement. “Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.” (RELATED: James Gordon Meek Sentenced To Six Years In Child Porn Case)

FBI Assistant Director James Smith highlighted the harm caused by distributing images of child sexual abuse, noting that each image represents a crime scene and has a lasting impact on victims.

“Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause,” FBI Assistant Director said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Wolf (@austinwolfff)

The charges against Smith include one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which could result in a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, and one count of possession of child pornography, with a maximum sentence of 10 years, the press release stated.

This case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Getzel Berger leading the prosecution. As the investigation continues, the legal proceedings will reveal more about the extent and details of Smith’s alleged activities.