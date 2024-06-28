Chip Roy Says He Will File 25th Amendment Resolution To Yank Biden From Office After Debate Implosion

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Friday that he plans to introduce a resolution geared toward removing President Joe Biden from office following Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Roy announced his intentions in a post to X on Friday morning, saying that his 25th amendment resolution would mobilize Biden’s cabinet officials to formally declare that the president is incapable of fulfilling his official duties. Biden’s performance during Thursday night’s debate against former President Donald Trump has been broadly characterized as a complete disaster, even by Democratic insiders and media outlets that have largely covered Biden’s presidency and campaign favorably. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Debate Performance Was The ‘Worst In Modern Political History’)

Section four of the 25th amendment, which Roy says he plans to invoke, empowers the vice president and majority of cabinet officials to effectively pronounce the president unfit to continue and replace Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the National Constitution Center.

I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon the @VP to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene & mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the @POTUS is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 28, 2024

“I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon the [vice president] to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene & mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the [president] is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office,” Roy wrote in his post.

The president was hoarse, coughed intermittently and struggled at times to coherently conclude sentences while speaking at the debate. Overall, Biden’s performance has reignited questions and concerns about his mental acuity and fitness for office, which have persisted especially since special counsel Robert Hur determined that the president is a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” in February.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

