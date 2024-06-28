Dave Portnoy Has The Funniest Review Of Biden’s Debate Performance Yet

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn’t mince words in his commentary about President Joe Biden’s performance in Thursday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on social media, Portnoy savaged Biden.

“The other takeaway, the major one, is everyone’s just saying how bad Joe Biden looked. And I’m not talking just Republicans and the Trump people. Democrats, CNN, just shoveling dirt on him, being like, ‘he didn’t do what he had to do, he looked weak, we may have to make a change,’” Portnoy said.

Portnoy played a series of clips of a conversation on CNN in which the anchors acknowledged how badly the proceedings went for the president. In one, Van Jones said the debate was “painful.”

The Barstool Sports founder continued, asking how Democrats are “allowing Joe Biden to do a debate” and saying he “belongs in a nursing home.”

“He can barely finish a sentence. I didn’t think he’d be able to find his way from the green room to the podium without getting lost,” Portnoy said. (RELATED: Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Locked Out Of Twitter Account For Joke Tweet, Source Says)

Emergency Press Conference – The Dems Sent Biden out For Slaughter pic.twitter.com/SxwzJb5cKr — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 28, 2024

The commentator played a clip showing Jill Biden praising her husband for his performance. “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question,” she said, prompting cheers from the crowd.

“Yeah, no sh*t,” Portnoy chimed in. “That’s as good as Biden could be. And I know Trump’s only a couple years younger, but he’s still lucid. That could be Trump in a couple years. He’s still together. Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is.”

Portnoy referred to discussions on the left about possibly replacing President Biden, suggesting they might decide to push California Governor Gavin Newsom. He highlighted how the governor visited China in the fall of 2023.

“I’m like, this guy’s going to run for president. It’s so obvious. Why as a governor are you taking a tour of the world?’ Portnoy asked. “Because he knew, and the Democrats have known, Joe Biden is gone. He’s gone, and they need somebody else.”

The commentator then criticized Newsom’s policies, calling him “poison” and saying he “ruined California.” He also said he preferred Biden to the California governor.