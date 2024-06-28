‘Everybody Crosses The Street When They See Him’: Video Shows Green-Haired Person Viciously Beating Deli Worker

A green-haired customer who was caught on surveillance video footage brutally assaulting a 62-year-old deli worker has reportedly been arrested, according to officials.

Osvel Diaz, 29, has been charged for attempted murder and assault, according to New York Daily News. The suspect had reportedly shaved his hair to evade authorities, officials said.

The altercation started when Diaz allegedly bumped into the worker, the outlet reported. The two men exchanged words before the alleged perpetrator attacked, surveillance video showed, according to the New York Post. He can be seen in the video footage beating the worker to the floor.

Another individual appears to walk by while leaving a gap between him and the alteration in the video. He appears to continue to repeatedly kick the man in the face, causing him to appear to lose consciousness.

Another individual can be seen speaking to the alleged assailant, appearing to try to talk him down before walking away. The man appears to continue to kick the victim multiple times.

Queens, NYC Deli worker assaulted by some guy with green hair https://t.co/hv5Nt2hks5 — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) June 26, 2024

The victim was later taken to a hospital, suffering from a brain hemorrhage and significant injuries to the face, with every facial bone fractured, according to prosecutors, New York Daily News reported. Diaz has been arrested 25 times prior to this incident, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Steve Buscemi Attacked In Public On NYC Street, Suspect Arrested)

One of the worker’s colleagues anonymously told the Post it was difficult to recognize him after the beating. He reportedly said that the victim “lost all of his top teeth, has a broken nose and internal bleeding in his head.”

The worker told the outlet the victim does not remember the assault and asked his co-worker “why is my face like this?”

Residents told ABC 7 they knew they suspect. “Once you mentioned the green hair I knew I saw him because everybody looks at him, everybody crosses the street when they see him. He’s weird. He’s definitely weird,” one reportedly said.