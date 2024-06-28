Hollywood Stars Take Sides After Presidential Debate

Hollywood stars were quick to react to the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27.

Celebrities had a lot to say about the debate, which by all accounts was a disastrous one for Biden. A prominent Democrat, Barbra Streisand, lent her voice to the conversation by coming to Biden’s defense, calling foul on the moderators for allowing Trump to change subjects on a whim. On the other side, Caitlyn Jenner laced into Biden with an attack on his mental health status. Famous rapper Ja Rule simply wasn’t impressed by either of the candidates and noted his disappointment in them both.

“This can’t be our only choice of candidates… [face palm emoji] WTF,” he said on Twitter.

The stars came out swinging, and their comments were widely viewed by the millions of followers they influence with each post.

As MAGA and pro America as I am…. I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don’t want any of us celebrating after this. Yes Trump is clearly the better choice… but let’s take… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 28, 2024

Roseanne Barr backed Trump, as expected, but she threw in a few words of empathy for Biden’s apparent mental decline.

“As MAGA and pro America as I am … I take no happiness in this debate,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don’t want any of us celebrating after this,” Barr said. “Yes Trump is clearly the better choice … but let’s take this moment to pray for our country instead.”

One off night doesn’t change the fact that @JoeBiden is the most legislatively successful @POTUS in our lifetime. One off night also doesn’t change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 28, 2024

“Star Wars” alum Mark Hamill fiercely defended Biden and suggested this was a one-off bad night for the current president.

“One off night doesn’t change the fact that @JoeBiden is the most legislatively successful @POTUS in our lifetime,” he wrote to X.

“One off night also doesn’t change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period.”

Well, #JoeBiden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 28, 2024

Bette Midler stood unwaveringly behind Biden in a slew of posts shared to social media immediately following the debate.

“Well, #JoeBiden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine,” she wrote to X.

What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 28, 2024

Streisand expressed frustration over the moderators’ handling of the debate.

“What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair!”

Joe Biden is a total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline. Vote accordingly! @TeamTrump

MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 28, 2024

Jenner was among the more edgy, passionate stars to come forward with her views.

“Joe Biden is a total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline. Vote accordingly!

@TeamTrump MAGA [American flag emojis],” she wrote on Twitter.

This can’t be our only choice of candidates… 🤦🏾‍♂️ WTF — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 28, 2024

Biden undeniably struggled to answer questions throughout the debate and at one point seemed to completely lose his train of thought. He was barely audible and spoke with a hoarse, weak voice throughout the evening. (RELATED: Macklemore Says ‘F*ck No’ He’s Not Voting For Biden In Pro-Palestine Song)

Flash CNN reporting put Trump ahead of Biden overall, based on the June 27 debate.

The country will speak in four months with their final decision.