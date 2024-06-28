Woman Alleges United Airlines Removed Them From Flight After Misgendering Attendant, Airline Responds

A Texas woman claimed on social media Thursday that United Airlines prevented her family from boarding a flight after a misunderstanding involving the misgendering of a flight attendant.

In a video posted on social media, Jenna Longoria reported an encounter with United Airlines that prevented her and her family from flying from San Francisco to Austin. The alleged incident arose after she mistakenly used the incorrect pronouns for a flight attendant during boarding, which she claimed led to an accusation of a hate crime and a potential ban from the airline.

“Okay, so we were denied boarding, myself, my 16-month old son, my mother. They took our luggage on the plane which has my thyroid medication I’ll be very sick without,” she said on the video posted on X, previously known as Twitter. “I was speaking to one of the flight attendants, got their pronouns wrong, the other flight attendant didn’t like it.”

United Airlines responded to inquiries about the incident, stating the issue stemmed from Longoria having too many carry-on items, not the misgendering incident. They said the family was eventually allowed to board a later flight to complete their journey. However, Longoria disputes this, claiming her carry-on items were consistent with United’s policies and similar to what she had on her outbound flight to San Francisco. (RELATED: ‘Woke’ Doctor Who Episode Draws Backlash For ‘Misgendering’ Scene Featuring Trans Teenager)

“A party of three traveling out of San Francisco today was not allowed to board following a discussion about having too many carry-on items,” United Airlines said, according to Fox News. “The matter was resolved and the customers took a later United flight to finish their trip.”

My 16-month old & I were denied entry on a @united flight back to Austin bc I used the wrong pronoun for the attendant. We have no luggage, nothing. we’re stranded in San Francisco. What are my rights? @elonmusk @jchilders98 pic.twitter.com/2b1rC14wg4 — The Period Guru ® (@JennaLongoria) June 26, 2024

Longoria denied these claims and claimed she carried the same amount of luggage to and from San Francisco, Fox News reported. She further explained a United Airlines staffer refused to let her pre-board with her 16-month-old son, but later gave in. Longoria says she thanked the staffer by saying, “Thank you, sir,” and claims the staffer appeared upset and was “shaking.”

“I said, ‘Look, I don’t know. He, she, they, I’m not versed in my pronouns, can you help me with my son?’ And he said, ‘ma’am, you’re going to have to step off the plane,” Longoria said, Fox News reported. “He made me stand at the front of the plane, and said assistance would be coming for me.”

Longoria eventually secured another flight and made it home after spending several more hours at the airport, Fox News stated.