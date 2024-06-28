‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Says A Same-Sex Relationship On The Horizon

Joy Behar stunned the audience of “The View” by casually stating she would be interested in pursuing a same-sex relationship in the future.

The television talk show host made it clear that she hadn’t pursued a lesbian encounter yet, but at this stage of her life, she seems to be keeping her options quite open. The discussion unfolded on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” when Behar was put on the spot by Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold. Both Berhnard and Gold are openly part of the LGBTQ+ community and they wasted no time asking her if she has ever “gotten it on with a lady.”

“No … but someday I will!” Behar boldly declared.

“The View’s” audience immediately responded in a tame manner and on a slight delay. It took a few seconds for the information to fully sink in, and when it did, some clapping could be heard from the live audience.

Bernhard gave Behar a little nudge, jokingly suggesting that if she planned to partake in a lesbian relationship, she may want to get a move on things, considering she’s getting old.

The 81-year-old host was quick to snip back. The chatter between the ladies overlapped and Behar jumped in to quickly say that she would indulge in a same-sex encounter by making it happen in her 90s. (RELATED: Kristen Stewart Dishes Dirty Details About Filming Lesbian Sex Scenes)

The crowd roared with laughter at the idea and seemed to have fun with the back-and-forth exchange.

It’s not entirely clear if she was joking around, but time will tell.