Man Charged With ‘Brutally’ Beating Toddler To Death: REPORT

Prosecutors have charged a Pennsylvania man with allegedly beating a toddler to death, FOX 29 reported Thursday.

Investigators said Enrique Lopez Gomez, 20, allegedly struck a 21-month-old boy in the stomach Monday in Chester County causing blunt force trauma that led to the toddler’s death, authorities said, according to FOX 29. The family told the outlet the boy was named Anilson Mauricio Perez Gomez.

Medics, who were called to the toddler’s home after receiving word of an unresponsive child, reportedly found Anilson without a pulse and his nose and mouth releasing white foam, investigators said. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly ‘Viciously’ Beating 4-Month-Old Daughter To Death)

Chester County man,20, charged with beating 21 month old baby boy to death Monday in Kennett Township. “It’s difficult to fathom how someone could do this.” Chester County District Attorney says. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/VLJoPwKcyi — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 27, 2024

Investigators said the toddler, whose mother had wrapped him in a blanket, was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly thereafter, according to FOX 29.

Medics reportedly noticed bruising on the boy’s body during the transport, according to investigators. A subsequent autopsy by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his abdomen, the outlet reported.

Lopez Gomez kept silent about the alleged beating, documents read, according to the outlet. He reportedly attempted to perform a Guatemalan healing ritual on the unconscious boy. The boy had been taken to his mother’s sister’s home after the alleged beating, the outlet reported. Lopez Gomez reportedly left the residence after the attempted ritual.

“[Gomez] brutally injured a toddler under his care, failed to get the child medical care, and caused his death,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe alleged, according to the outlet.

The toddler’s aunt told FOX29 in Spanish that the child’s death was devastating, but added that Lopez-Gomez appeared to be a good person that looked after the boy and maintained a good relationship.

Prosecutors charged Lopez-Gomez with murder in the third degree, involuntary manslaughter and additional crimes, the outlet reported. The suspect reportedly also faces an ICE detainer and is being held on $10 million bail. Barrena-Sarobe’s office is continuing to investigate and interview witnesses, according to the outlet.