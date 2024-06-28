Miami Marlins, Burger King Come Up With A Limited-Edition Co-Branded Crown

I need to work my South Florida connects on this one!

The good people of Dade and Broward County continue to be treated like royalty by the Miami Marlins and Burger King by launching an epic co-branded crown, the first time it's ever been done in the South Florida market.

The partnership between the Marlins and BK began earlier in 2023 with a fantastic offer of a free Whopper Jr. Every time the Fish win at home this season, South Floridians can grab themselves a free burger at participating locations in Miami-Dade and Broward the day after the game.

While supplies last, the one-of-a-kind crown will be available for a limited time in participating BK locations in South Florida, and they will also be made available at loanDepot Park as well. From July 2-4, the Marlins themselves will be handing out crowns, doing so at gate giveaways.