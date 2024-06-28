Editorial

Miami Marlins, Burger King Come Up With A Limited-Edition Co-Branded Crown

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: A view of the Miami Marlins logo on their uniform before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I need to work my South Florida connects on this one!

The good people of Dade and Broward County continue to be treated like royalty by the Miami Marlins and Burger King by launching an epic co-branded crown, the first time it’s ever been done in the South Florida market. (RELATED: No Sports Team Has Celebrated A Championship In A More Epic Fashion Than The Florida Panthers)

The partnership between the Marlins and BK began earlier in 2023 with a fantastic offer of a free Whopper Jr. Every time the Fish win at home this season, South Floridians can grab themselves a free burger at participating locations in Miami-Dade and Broward the day after the game.

While supplies last, the one-of-a-kind crown will be available for a limited time in participating BK locations in South Florida, and they will also be made available at loanDepot Park as well. From July 2-4, the Marlins themselves will be handing out crowns, doing so at gate giveaways.

Holy hell, I need to get my hands on one of these, it would look so good on my collectibles shelf.

And by the way, I’m loving all this glory going on with the Marlins right now! (Despite sucking)

Shoutout to the Fish! Go Marlins!