‘You Were Not Made Uncomfortable?’: MSNBC Host Presses Pete Buttigieg On Biden’s Capacity To Serve Second Term

MSNBC host Chris Jansing pressed Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden’s capacity to serve a second term following his disastrous debate performance.

Democrats and the liberal media have not minced words regarding Biden’s raspy voice and stuttering of words during the Thursday night debate against former President Donald Trump. Buttigieg argued the 81-year-old president is capable of running the U.S. for another four years, despite his performance.

“I say look at the results that this president has delivered. Look at the unbelievable productivity. At the end of the day, the most important thing is results, and, uh, look —” Buttigieg said during a Friday segment.

“But their question really is — with due respect, can he do that for four more years going forward after what they saw yesterday that in many way confirms the concerns they had about his age?” Jansing interjected.

“Yeah, so look, I know what it’s like to get up in the morning and you see the clips, you see the comments, and sometimes they’re great, and sometimes they’re terrible and you push on and continue with what you’re trying to do,” Buttigieg said. “I’ve been on the debate stage, I’ve been on the debate stage about ten times, often most, if not all of those with Joe Biden and then several other Democrats competing on that stage. I was there when he beat every other Democrat for the Democratic nomination and when he beat Donald Trump to become President of the United States and frankly, neither of those victories came about because of what kind of debater he is. He debated, he made his case well, but there are so many other things that are on display about — who he cares about and who he is.”

Jansing questioned Buttigieg on whether he would support any effort to replace Biden with a different nominee.

“No, that’s easy,” the secretary said in response. (RELATED: ‘So F*cking Awful’: Ex-Obama Aides Have Total Meltdown After Biden’s ‘Disaster’ Debate)

“Do you believe right now that Joe Biden still, after that debate, is the best person to defeat Donald Trump?” Jansing pressed.

“Joe Biden is our candidate and our president because he is the best person to lead this country forward. You’re right, every election is about the future —” he said.

“You were not made uncomfortable by anything you saw last night?” she asked.

“Look, it wasn’t the debate that I would have loved for us to have. I know what it’s like to have a night on the campaign trail, or a day, or a moment, or an event or an interview that you go back and say I would’ve done this different or done that different,” Buttigieg said. “But again, this is not about one moment, even a big one, in one campaign and on a deep level, it’s not about the candidates as much as it is about the American people. You’re right, this is about the future.”

“But it’s not about the future of these two men. It’s about the future of the American people and the future of the American people will be best served by building on the record that Joe Biden has demonstrated as one of the most extraordinarily effective presidents as measured by every concrete measurement you can think of from legislation to job creation that we’ve had in my lifetime and that’s all,” he continued.

Frequent defenders of Biden, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid and CNN’s Van Jones, expressed massive disappointment and concern about Biden’s ability to win over trust in the voters and defeat Trump. Jones urged Democrats to consider a replacement for Biden following his performance. MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill said voters believe the Democrats are facing “a crisis.”

Two aides for Biden told NBC News the president suffered from a cold during the debate, though they did not mention that beforehand, Politico reported.