ROOKE: The Media’s So Full Of Sh*t For Only Now Admitting Biden Is A Disaster

You know the saying, “You don’t hate the media enough”? Well, you don’t. The first presidential debate was a disaster, not just for Democrats and President Joe Biden but for the entire elite media apparatus.

With all the time they’ve spent in and around Biden’s White House and campaign, there is no way they didn’t know Biden was mentally deficient. And yet, for the last three and a half years, Americans have been forced to sit through nauseating propaganda about Biden’s virility and cunning wit.

SUPERCUT! Corporate media: Don’t believe your lying eyes, Biden’s never been sharper! pic.twitter.com/FW6e2ZPT5i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2024

This exercise went into hyperdrive over the last several weeks when videos of former President Barack Obama leading Biden off stage at their California fundraiser went viral. Instead of admitting what we all saw with our own eyes was real, they played the spin game. Every news left-leaning news outlet, from the Washington Post to MSNBC, told the American people that these videos of Biden falling asleep and looking confused were “cheap fakes” by conservatives to make him look bad. (Presidential Debate Was The First Step In A Coup Against Joe Biden)

Biden’s paid operatives tweeted until they were blue in the face about Biden’s stamina and then started sharing their own edited videos of former President Donald Trump attempting to make Trump look like the feeble one. The facade ended last night when Biden took the stage. He struggled from the moment he walked in until the First Lady guided him off.

Now, they want us to believe their shock and horror about Biden’s mental capacity is real. As if they, too, had no clue it was this bad before he took the stage. It’s complete and utter b.s. They are only admitting the truth about Biden because there is no hiding what the world saw. Millions of Americans and world leaders watched Biden collapse. There is no going back from that.

LEFT: Obama had to help Joe off the stage. Legacy media said this was a “cheap fake.” RIGHT: Last night, Dr. Jill had to help Joe off the stage. Legacy media has not labeled this a “cheap fake,” because they now have orders to remove Joe. All they do is lie. Are you sure you… pic.twitter.com/VBfYwCEyTS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2024

Elite media covered for him for almost four years as he whispered and rambled incoherently into the microphone, yelled random phrases that had nothing to do with his speeches, and needed help figuring out how to exit his own stages. In one night, Biden ended the little bit of credibility elite media had left. They exposed themselves as nothing more than a Democrat propaganda machine. (ROOKE: Major Political Realignment Is Happening Inside The Democratic Party)

Now, all they can do is desperately attempt damage control. Don’t mistake their posture for anything more than that. They’ve known all along that Biden couldn’t handle the pressure. They supported the far-left policies his handlers were able to implement, like uncontrollable spending, expansion of NATO, open borders, etc. The propagandists in elite media were willing to cover for him to keep their stronghold on America.

“This was a disaster for Joe Biden.” @ABC News’ @jonkarl and @marykbruce share the Biden campaign’s mood and the fallout after the president’s debate performance, as well as the Trump campaign’s reaction to the night. Read more: https://t.co/eZMDoIq97O pic.twitter.com/KjYbbJVtMP — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2024

They want Biden gone because he embarrassed them, not because he isn’t fit for the job, which the world now knows he is not.