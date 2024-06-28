‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80

Martin Mull passed away at his home Thursday at the age of 80 due to a long illness.

The versatile entertainer known for his roles on “Roseanne,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and in the cult classic film “Clue,” has passed away as announced by his daughter, Maggie Mull. Maggie took to social media Friday to mourn the death of her father.

‘Roseanne’ Star Martin Mull Dead at 80 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Kxs4al3K7C — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2024

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny,” she wrote on Instagram. (RELATED: ‘Starsky And Hutch’ Star David Soul Dies At 80)

“My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

His career in television began in 1976 with the comedic soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and he also starred in the 1990 series “His & Hers,” TMZ reported. Beyond television, Martin was known for his comedic roles in films such as playing Colonel Mustard in “Clue,” and appearances in “Jingle All The Way” and “Mr. Mom.”

His comedic talent extended to music and writing as well; he released several comedy albums that received Grammy nominations and published a book, TMZ stated.