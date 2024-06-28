‘You’re The Only One Raising Your Voice’: Scarborough Snaps At Mika As She Claims People Need To Stop Panicking

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough snapped his wife Mika Brzezinski Friday as she attempted to prevent anyone from panicking over President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Biden appeared to have low energy and spoke with a raspy voice throughout the debate alongside former President Donald Trump, leaving Democrats and liberal media pundits in a panic ahead of the 2024 election. Brzezinski demanded the panel “calm down” over the president’s performance and to hesitate at the suggestion of replacing Biden with a different nominee.

“Okay, okay, hold on a second. I agree with everything you’ve [Mike Barnicle] said, except for the last part of it. Everybody calm down, and I’ll tell you why. I mean, it’s fine to not spin what happened last night. He had a terrible night,” Brzezinski said.

“By the way, Mika, everyone’s calm here,” Scarborough said.

“No, but—” Brzezinski added.

Joe Scarborough snaps at his wife Mika who claimed they are panicking about Biden’s performance pic.twitter.com/PvpyYMrY1c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2024

“You’re the only one raising your voice,” Scarborough said. “Everybody’s calm here.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Biden’s Debate Performance Was The ‘Worst In Modern Political History’)

“But again, it’s the lets just immediately pull this, lets end this, lets find somebody else,” Brzezinski said.

“That’s not what Mike said,” Scarborough pushed back.

“That attitude toward this is what I’m saying slow down on because again, there’s no spinning it. But let’s be balanced. Lets for once show some balance in a media world that is so shrill with imbalance that we’ve become inord to the different between these two candidates,” she continued.

Scarborough interrupted Brzezinski again to say it is not panic to understand the risks of Biden being the nominee in the race.

Two aides said suffered from a cold during the debate, though they never mentioned the alleged illness beforehand.

The president’s age and mental capacity became the center of concern for voters, including a majority of Democrats, ahead of the 2024 election. The liberal media said Biden failed to prove he is eligible to serve a second term following the debate.