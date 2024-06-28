‘Not Once Was He Respectable’: Texas A&M’s Travis Chestnut Blasts Jim Schlossnagle For His Blatant ‘Disrespect’

Jim Schlossnagle really has been a disrespectful prick though.

Travis Chestnut, a utility fielder for the Texas A&M baseball team and came into the starting lineup in the middle of the season (making an impact in the process), spoke to The Eagle and absolutely hammered Jim Schlossnagle for treating him badly while he was the head coach of the Aggies. (RELATED: Jim Schlossnagle Completely Stabs Texas A&M In The Back By Joining Hated Longhorns: REPORT)

Schlossnagle recently left A&M for the same job with the Texas Longhorns.

“I’m blown away by the disrespect of Schlossnagle,” said Chestnut. “Not once in my career was he a respectable man to me. I stuck with him because I wanted to be an Aggie and in the SEC. But quite frankly, I didn’t stick to him. I stuck to [assistant coaches] Mike Earley and Nolan Cain.”

Even Chestnut’s mom is getting in the action:

Travis Chestnut’s mom chimes in: pic.twitter.com/bwdkw4X812 — Jaxson Callaway (AT) (@AggiesToday) June 26, 2024

And Chestnut might be telling the truth, considering what happened here:

Not surprising considering Schloss buried Chestnut after the biggest moment of his career. https://t.co/nHWVMyiSIw pic.twitter.com/aIu8UvT3s6 — Decent Bull (@DecentBullPhD) June 27, 2024

