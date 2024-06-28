Editorial

‘Not Once Was He Respectable’: Texas A&M’s Travis Chestnut Blasts Jim Schlossnagle For His Blatant ‘Disrespect’

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 25: Head coach Jim Schlossnagle of the Texas A&M Aggies watches their game against the Tennessee Volunteers from in the dugout in the ninth inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Jim Schlossnagle really has been a disrespectful prick though.

Travis Chestnut, a utility fielder for the Texas A&M baseball team and came into the starting lineup in the middle of the season (making an impact in the process), spoke to The Eagle and absolutely hammered Jim Schlossnagle for treating him badly while he was the head coach of the Aggies. (RELATED: Jim Schlossnagle Completely Stabs Texas A&M In The Back By Joining Hated Longhorns: REPORT)

Schlossnagle recently left A&M for the same job with the Texas Longhorns.

“I’m blown away by the disrespect of Schlossnagle,” said Chestnut. “Not once in my career was he a respectable man to me. I stuck with him because I wanted to be an Aggie and in the SEC. But quite frankly, I didn’t stick to him. I stuck to [assistant coaches] Mike Earley and Nolan Cain.”

Even Chestnut’s mom is getting in the action:

And Chestnut might be telling the truth, considering what happened here:

