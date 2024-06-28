Rep. Thomas Massie Announces The Passing Of His Wife

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie announced the passing of his wife, Rhonda, in a heartfelt social media post Friday.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time,” Massie announced.

The congressman shared photographs of his wife throughout their 35 years together. The couple have four children together and a grandson. (RELATED: Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Dies Weeks After Heart Attack)

“She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family,” Massie continued. “We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson – she was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda.”

No cause of death has currently been revealed publicly.

Massie’s fellow congressman, Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, lost his wife, Carol, in June 2020. Massie offered his condolences to Barr and his two young daughters following his loss.