Tori Spelling Keeps Placentas In Her Freezer

Tori Spelling has said some bizarre things in the past, but nothing compares to her confession about what she keeps in her freezer … and what she does with it when she pulls it out.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star seemed completely comfortable revealing during the June 28 episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast that she keeps her own placentas in her freezer. The 51-year-old star said she currently keeps two of them there, and in case that wasn’t too much for you to wrap your mind around, she also confessed to storing one of her placentas in her friend’s freezer. She then went on to make one other confession — Spelling told fans she has also eaten her own placenta.

The star spoke candidly about her bizarre placenta-keeping habits.

“I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would — that’d be my placenta,” she casually told her listeners.

“Unsure which child. There’s 2 in there,” she said.

“So unless I have, like, the biggest placenta in the world, there’s there’s 2 vats in there.”

Spelling, who can’t even remember which of her child’s placentas are being stashed away in her home, shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7, with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

“This is normal,” she said, defending her strange habit.

“Because there’s all that fancy stuff you’re supposed to — they say it’s good luck to eat it, or it’s good luck to bury it, or it’s good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills, and I’m just too lazy to send it out,” she said.

Spelling then apologized to her “best friend Jess” who she says is currently housing a third placenta — the one from the birth of Spelling’s son, Beau.

“His is still in her freezer,” Spelling said. She proceeded to explain that Jess was a “proper best friend” who came to visit her in the hospital when Beau was born, before being tasked with placenta-storage duties.

“The ones in my freezer currently, I don’t know. We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost,” she said.

“Imagine they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and … that would be interesting to put on eBay.” (RELATED: Tori Spelling Reveals She Makes Her Kids Sit With Her During Weird Bathroom Habit)

Just when it appeared the situation couldn’t possibly get weirder, Spelling admitted that she and McDermott actually sat down and ate one of her placentas together.

“Dean’s an amazing chef. So I mean, it was like, a little truffle oil, little salt and pepper,” she said as she recalled the experience.

“He cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good.”