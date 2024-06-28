Video Shows Car Dragging Officer In Failed Russian Police Stunt

A video captured a car dragging a Russian police officer in a failed stunt, Daily Mail reported Friday.

A police stunt involving a Ford Focus went horribly wrong, resulting in an officer being run over during a skills demonstration, according to the Daily Mail. The event took place in a parking lot where police officers were showcasing their ability to maneuver a car on two wheels. During the demonstration, several officers lay in a plank position on the ground.

The Ford Focus, driven by a fellow officer, was supposed to navigate safely over them. The vehicle did not maintain adequate speed and toppled onto one of the officers, 48-year-old Alexei, the outlet reported. The video shows onlookers reacting with gasps and screams as Alexei was struck by the car’s wheel, which hit his helmet and trapped him underneath the vehicle. He was subsequently dragged across the parking area. (RELATED: Officers Injured After Massive Brawl At Light Show)

Police stunt in Russia goes south after a Ford Focus police car on two wheels crashes on top of an officer. The officer, identified as Alexei, was on the ground as a Ford Focus tried weaving through multiple officers in a “demonstration of professional skills.” As the car made… pic.twitter.com/QwHGfxRZv2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

A subsequent video clip recorded several officers rushing to assist Alexei, pulling the car off him. The stunt spiraled out of control, resulting in the vehicle crashing down onto the officer, Daily Mail reported. Alexei sustained a broken leg, a dislocated finger, and back injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where it was confirmed that his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

A spokesperson from the Ministry admitted the accident during the professional skills demonstration and confirmed that the injured officer received prompt medical attention and was out of immediate danger, Daily Mail reported. The police department involved has not yet disclosed whether the driver of the Ford Focus will face any disciplinary action following the mishap.