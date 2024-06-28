Dashcam Footage Shows Carjacker Leave 3-Year-Old On Side Of Road After Stealing Mom’s Car

Dashcam footage appears to show a carjacker placing a three-year-old child on the side of the road after stealing the mother’s car on Wednesday in Oakland Park, Florida.

The mother was driving with her daughter when they got into a car accident with another vehicle. After the crash, she got out of her vehicle to exchange information with the other motorist. At this point, the suspect allegedly jumped into her car and sped away with the child still in the backseat, according to NBC Miami.

The mother attempted to stop the suspected car thief, hanging on to the door and telling the suspected carjacker her child was still in the car. Nevertheless, he continued driving, dragging the mother, the report noted.

“Out of nowhere this guy came inside the car and I grabbed on to the car and I was telling him ‘my baby my baby!’” the mother told the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Amazon Delivery Driver Beat Up Alleged Wanna-Be Carjacker)

Oakland Park Carjacker takes off with 3YO child… then drops her on the side of the road still in her car seat. A bus captures surveillance. BSO looking for tips. A reward of up to $5K for info that leads to an arrest. @browardsheriff @crimestoppers2 pic.twitter.com/uB0ax6OoZ5 — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) June 28, 2024

Video footage shows the man later stopping the vehicle, taking out the car seat and placing it on the sidewalk before driving away again, NBC Miami reported.

Another video appears to show the man ditching the vehicle. The authorities are still looking for the suspect.

“Thankfully, thankfully the baby was okay in this situation and there were good Samaritans that were there and saw this happen and helped out,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman told reporters. “This could have been much worse.”