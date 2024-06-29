Baseball Hall Of Famer Orlando Cepeda Dies At 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda passed away Friday at the age of 86, the Associated Press (AP) reported, family confirmed.

The passing of the celebrated Hall of Fame first baseman known as “Baby Bull” was marked by a poignant moment of silence at Oracle Park during a Friday game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the AP.

Statement from the #SFGiants on the passing of Orlando Cepeda: pic.twitter.com/cjB7BK27PY — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 29, 2024

“Our beloved Orlando passed away peacefully at home this evening, listening to his favorite music and surrounded by his loved ones,” his wife, Nydia, said in a statement released by the Giants. “We take comfort that he is at peace.” (RELATED: Willie Mays Dead At 93)

The loss to the baseball community occurs just ten days after the death of fellow Giants legend Willie Mays.

“Man, what another gut punch,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said, according to the AP.

Cepeda’s presence was a staple at Giants games until health issues in 2018 limited his attendance.

Renowned for his powerful hitting and charismatic presence, Cepeda made several contributions to baseball, including his pioneering role as one of the first major Puerto Rican stars in the major leagues, the outlet stated. Despite battling knee problems, Cepeda found a revitalized career phase as the first designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox in 1973, a role he reportedly believed helped clinch his Hall of Fame induction in 1999.

His final seasons, including a noteworthy stint with the Red Sox, underscored a celebrated 17-year career in Major League Baseball, according to the AP.