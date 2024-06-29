‘He Sh*t The Bed’: Bill Maher Rips Into Biden’s ‘Confused And Halting’ Debate Performance

Comedian Bill Maher ripped into President Joe Biden’s “confused and halting” debate performance Friday evening on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Democrats were left in panic Thursday after Biden delivered a debate performance heavily criticized by swathes of Americans — including the legacy media. The “Real Time” host ragged on Biden for his apparent struggle during his face-off against presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“Wow. Huh? Huh? Did you see the debate? In case you missed it, don’t worry. So did one of the contestants,” Maher said as his audience laughed.

“I mean, wow. I mean, Trump told lie after lie after lie. He would never have gotten away with that if Joe Biden was there,” Maher continued, eliciting the sound of more laughter and applause. “Oh wow. Oh, Joe. Joe. Come on, man. Joe.”

“You know, Joe, he famously loves trains, but apparently not of thought,” the comedian joked. “I mean … he’s just all night confused and halting and trailing off. I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better.”

“I mean, I don’t want to say he shit the bed, but his new Secret Service name is ‘Amber Heard.’ I’m telling you. This guy was bad,” Maher said.

How bad was Joe? He shit the bed so hard his new Secret Service

codename is “Amber Heard.” pic.twitter.com/Rl5CUGvCpz — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 29, 2024

“And it wasn’t just what came out of his mouth. You know, I mean, the look on his face the whole night. It just looked like somebody just thought he left the stove on, you know?” Maher said.

“I mean, the last time CNN …” Maher paused as the crowd cackled. “The last time CNN covered someone this lost, I got to go to back to that Malaysian airline plane that went down in the Pacific,” the comedian continued. (RELATED: ‘Do The Dew!’: ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Cackle Over ‘Jacked Up’ Biden)

“And here’s the most ironic part. The Republicans were so afraid that Joe was going to be beating expectations. Remember they, all last week, they were like, he’s gonna be ‘jacked up.’ They put out all this crap about jacked up, he’s gonna have a secret earpiece in. Really? Who was on the other end of it? Jimmy Carter?” Maher joked.

Days ahead of the debate, Trump told “The All-In Podcast” that he did not want to “underestimate” Biden. The Republican candidate also proposed in May that he and Biden take drug tests before the debate due to claims that the Democrat was “high as a kite” during his State Of The Union address in early March.

“At one point, Trump was winning by so much that he started to talk about golf. He just said, ‘Fuck it, golf. Fuck it, you know what,’” Maher said. “This happened in America, formerly a real country.”

Biden started calling Trump fat and then they started arguing over who is better at golf. We are so cooked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N8qR12rZbs — Pilgrim (@VLONEPREDATOR) June 28, 2024

Biden rambled about his Republican opponent’s height and weight before challenging Trump to competitive golf. Trump brushed off Biden’s jab, telling the president, “I’ve seen your swing” and not to “act like children.”