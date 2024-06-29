Four-Time Grammy Winner Will Smith Breaks 7-Year Music Hiatus With New Song

Four-Time Grammy winning actor Will Smith breaks 7-year music hiatus with a new song released Friday.

The acclaimed actor and rapper ended his solo music hiatus with a new single, “You Can Make It.” The track marks Smith’s return to music since his 2017 EDM song “Get Lit” and is his first solo offering since his 2005 album, “Lost and Found,” according to People. The new single features contributions from the Sunday Service choir, renowned for its work on Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King,” and assistance from artist Fridayy.

Will Smith Releases New Song ‘You Can Make It’: ‘Music Has Always Been There for Me’ https://t.co/FrAgFbFVF6 — People (@people) June 29, 2024

Smith taps into his signature rap style, delivering an inspiring message that resonates with his personal experiences and challenges, including his widely publicized confrontation at the 2022 Oscars, the outlet reported.

“Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rear view I see adversity was the gift,” he declares, acknowledging the trials he has faced and the growth they have spurred. Accompanying the release, Smith shared a video snippet on social media of himself playing the piano. (RELATED: ‘Hardest I’ve Ever Been Hit’: Will Smith Details Intense Experience Filming For Movie)

Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve. I am excited to perform “You Can Make It” live Sunday at the #betawards. pic.twitter.com/epcW87QRRo — Will Smith (@WillSmith2real) June 27, 2024

Smith is set to perform “You Can Make It” live at the 2024 BET Awards this coming Sunday, June 30, where he will join a lineup of celebrated artists including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice, according to People.