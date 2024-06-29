Famous Drag Racer And Reality Star Lizzy Musi Dies Tragically At Age 33

Lizzy Musi, famous drag racer and reality star from the show “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” died at the age of 33 after battling breast cancer.

Her father, Pat Musi confirmed her death in a very brief message shared to Facebook, June 28. “Please give us grace, peace and prayers forever and always,” he wrote in his caption. He shared a black and white photography of his beloved daughter, in the repost that was originally shared by Drag Illustrated. The racing magazine wrote, “Lizzy Musi, beloved drag racing star, has passed away following a courageous cancer battle. A longtime friend of the DI family, she inspired many through her on-track and off-track battles.” They went on to say, “we extend our deepest condolences to Lizzy’s family and friends.”

A close family member reported that Lizzy passed away Thursday at her home in North Carolina, after several years of struggling with breast cancer, and giving her all to overcome her illness, according to TMZ.

Musi appeared on Discovery’s “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” and was a beloved member of the auto racing community. She gained popularity in 2018, when the hit show that followed the lives and sportsmanship of drag racers first aired. Musi appeared alongside her father, who is also a car enthusiast and drag racer. Pat is an 8-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion and shared the same passion as his daughter, according to TMZ.

Musi was a talented and skilled driver that made history by becoming the first woman to win a “No Prep Kings” event during the second season of the show, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but she first shared her diagnosis with fans in 2023. By that time, the cancer had already metastasized to her lymph nodes and liver, she told friends.

She was open about her cancer journey, and kept fans updated on how she was feeling, and how her condition was affecting her while she underwent treatment, according to TMZ.

Musi was dating Jeffrey Earnhardt, the son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s grandson and Dale Jr.’s nephew. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Could Prepare Me’: Olivia Munn Opens Up About Undergoing Four Surgeries In 10 Months)

The happy couple posed in photos just weeks before she succumbed to the disease.

Tributes are pouring in on social media, as her fans, friends and loved ones say goodbye to Musi one last time, and share stories about her many successful races, in honor of her memory.