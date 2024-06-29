Michael J. Fox Stuns Crowd After Playing Guitar Onstage With Coldplay

Michael J. Fox stunned the crowd after joining Coldplay onstage during their Glastonbury performance Saturday, Daily Mail reported.

Fox surprised the audience with a touching appearance during Coldplay’s performance at Glastonbury, according to Daily Mail. The actor, famed for “Back to the Future” and his brave fight against Parkinson’s disease, took the stage in his wheelchair to play guitar for “Fix You” and “Humankind,” deeply moving everyone present and watching from home. Fox’s appearance became a standout moment at the festival as Coldplay marked their record-breaking fifth headline at Glastonbury.

Michael J Fox out with Coldplay during Humankind. Very, very cool moment 💙 pic.twitter.com/JLnU8WDPhT — Craig Fergusson (@_CraigFergusson) June 29, 2024

Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead vocalist, paused to honor Fox, and revealed that “Back to the Future” inspired the band’s formation, Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘No Money, No Connections’: Michael J. Fox Describes ‘Dumpster Diving For Food’ At 18 Before Skyrocketing To Fame)

“The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching ‘Back to the Future’, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael,'” Martin said, Daily Mail stated.

Michael J. Fox is on stage with Coldplay at Glastonbury tonight….and now it’s awfully dusty in here 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/3dk6UcvEDv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 29, 2024

Fox, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s at the age of 30 and went public with his condition in 1998, has since been a prominent advocate for research and awareness through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, according to Daily Mail. Since its inception in 2000, the foundation has raised over $2 billion for Parkinson’s research.