Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Achieve Major Life Milestone

Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, 32, married NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 28, at a chapel Saturday in Rhode Island.

The model, also a former Miss Rhode Island, married the San Francisco 49ers running back in a picturesque ceremony in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, according to Vogue. The couple exchanged vows in a chapel nestled in the coastal neighborhood of Westerly, reportedly fulfilling McCaffrey’s wish to marry in a church.

“That was our number one priority,” Culpo told Vogue.

Describing marriage as a “covenant” and “the union and bond of two people forever,” Culpo told Vogue selecting the right wedding gown was crucial. She reportedly opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana creation which reflected the gravity of their commitment.

“It was exactly the same as the original sketch,” Culpo explained. “This is the first, last and only wedding dress I tried on.”

The gown, a sophisticated long-sleeve ball gown with a crew neck and dropped waist, was complemented by a 16-foot lace veil and matched her simple makeup, the outlet reported.

“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me,” Culpo said on chosing a minimal makeup look, the outlet reported. Culpo also reportedly revealed the gown captured the essence of what McCaffrey finds most beautiful about her.

“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” she added. (RELATED: Supermodel Reveals How She Found Out NFL Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Her)

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in May 2019, shared news of their engagement in April 2023, according to People. A romantic Instagram post documented McCaffrey’s proposal during a getaway in Utah, according to the outlet. Culpo described the proposal as a complete surprise and “the thrill of a lifetime” during an Amazon Live broadcast, the outlet reported.