‘You Have To Be So Deeply Embedded’: Piers Morgan Torches Pro-Biden Influencer For Sticking By Biden’s Debate Performance

British journalist Piers Morgan torched pro-Biden social media influencer Harry Sisson for sticking by President Joe Biden’s debate performance as he attempted to convince the panel that Biden had won the evening against former President Donald Trump this week.

Sisson appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Friday to discuss the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump. As many Democrats following the event expressed their disappointment in Biden’s performance which contained multiple gaffes, Sisson stood by Biden’s and called out Trump’s “lies.”

However, Morgan pushed back on the influencer noting how Biden was fact-checked over a hundred times by CNN, as he appeared shocked that Sisson could defend the president’s debate performance. (RELATED: Dems Pull Every Excuse In The Book To Avoid Confronting Biden’s Abysmal Debate Performance)

“I don’t know how anybody, honestly, could watch that debate and honestly conclude that Biden won. You’d have to be so deeply embedded in the Democrat partisan tank that you can’t crawl out long enough to see the wood for the trees,” Morgan said.

“So first thing, I want to respond to your lie comment. I think that, yeah, we want both candidates to be honest, but we have to weigh the lies here. Like if Joe Biden gets a statistic incorrect that is vastly different than Donald Trump still pushing lies about January 6th and about the election,” Sisson responded.

“But second of all, as I said, the substance of the conversation is what matters. Trump can scream the loudest, he can lie the most — that doesn’t mean you win a debate. When Joe Biden’s up there saying like, you know what, my policy is pragmatic — I want to give women their reproductive rights, I want to continue to lower healthcare costs, I want to expand healthcare for veterans more and more, that’s pragmatic policy. That’s [the] logical conversation Americans stand by —”

“Harry, here’s the problem — he couldn’t articulate his views in a way that anyone could really understand. Secondly, and more crucially, in Trump he has an opponent who tells a lot of untruths and what you want the president of the United States to do is to be quick-witted enough and sharp enough and intelligent enough to — every time he does that — leap on it and tell the American people why what he said was untrue,” Morgan jumped in.

“Biden was simply incapable of doing any of that. That’s what a lot of Democrats have said overnight is the most problematic thing. It’s not that he’s old or anything, it’s that he was incapable of either articulating policy in a way that resonated or holding Trump to account. And if you can’t do that with a candidate like Trump, there’s no hope.”

The British journalist then proceeded to play a clip where Biden appeared to freeze mid-statement before mumbling his answer, asking Sisson his thoughts about the moment. While Sisson called the clip “edited,” he questioned if Morgan could understand multiple policy ideas that Biden had advocated for, to which Morgan immediately pushed back as he called out Biden’s “drone-like manner.”