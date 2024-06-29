Ricky Gervais Makes Risky Move With Announcement Of Upcoming Netflix Special

Ricky Gervais faced backlash when his 2023 show featured a joke about terminally ill children, but that isn’t stopping him from doing it again.

The comedian announced that he is embarking on a world tour called “Mortalilty” that will “laugh at death,” which some say may lead to his cancelation, according to the Daily Mail. That’s not all. He’s also planning on taking this content on tour. Gervais said he will “laugh at the absurdities of death” as part of his new world tour and Netflix special, according to the Daily Mail.

This sounds very similar to the last project the 63-year-old took when he launched “Armageddon” on Netflix.

He came under fire when video clips of his material made their rounds online, featuring the comedian calling terminally ill children “baldies” and taking jabs at the fact that they were sick.

Somehow, in spite of the harsh content and overwhelming push-back from parents of terminally ill children, Gervais’s show went on to become the highest grossing comedy show of all-time, according to the Daily Mail.

Gervais justified the upcoming content in “Mortality” by saying, “we’re all gonna die. May as well have a laugh about it. Mortality looks at the absurdities of life. And death. Bring it on,” according to Daily Mail.

His tour is expected to start late in 2024, but dates for the upcoming shows and locations that he will visit have not yet been shared at this time. (RELATED: Matt Rife Cancels Comedy Show Minutes Before It Was Set To Begin)

Last time around, Gervais told critics that he wished them luck if they tried to have his content removed from Netflix, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, he is unapologetically returning for a repeat performance.