ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Announces New Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale announced on social media Friday that his latest biopsy revealed new cancer.

The 85-year-old iconic sports broadcaster announced that he will undergo a surgery to address a new cancer found in one of his lymph nodes. Vitale shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing the results of a recent biopsy.

My report on the Biopsy of the Lymph Node in my neck has arrived & it is cancerous . With all the 🙏🙏🙏 I have received & the loving support of my family,friends & @espn colleagues I will win this battle .🙏🙏🙏 surgery on Tues. will be a success . Thanks for All the prayers. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 28, 2024

Vitale also took to Instagram to share his resilience and resolve.

“Certainly not the news I wanted but I plan to do whatever I can control to win this new battle. 🙏🙏🙏 Thanks so much to those that have been in my corner. Means a great deal to me,” he wrote.

This latest health challenge for Vitale comes after a series of cancer battles. Less than a year ago, he announced that he was cancer-free following radiation treatment for vocal cord cancer. However, the treatments severely affected his voice, leading him to focus on recovery, People reported. (RELATED: He’s Baaaccckkk! College Basketball Legend Announces He’s Cancer-Free And Is Returning To Television)

Vitale announced his lymphoma diagnosis October 2021, following his battle with melanoma. By August 2022, he was in remission from lymphoma, People stated.