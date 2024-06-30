Editorial

‘F**k You!’: Aaron Ekblad Blasts, Mocks LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka At Florida Panthers Championship Parade

BLOG
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers looks into the crowd during the celebration for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

I hate to see two of South Florida’s finest collide, but holy hell, this is hilarious.

Aaron Ekblad, a defenseman of the Florida Panthers, issued a blunt message to LIV Golf superstar Brooks Koepka during Sunday’s Stanley Cup championship parade/rally in Fort Lauderdale.

Having a traffic cone placed to his head, Ekblad walked up to the podium while the rally was happening.

“F**k you, Brooks Koepka!” shouted Ekblad. (RELATED: No Sports Team Has Celebrated A Championship In A More Epic Fashion Than The Florida Panthers)

The blast was clearly a reference to a bit of a comical history between the two.

Back in March 2023, Koepka was at a Panthers game at Amerant Bank Arena. A fan of the Cats, Koepka had a traffic cone with him while in his suite and used it to mock Ekblad, pointing at it and saying that he sucked. (LMAO)

It was truly a glorious moment in Florida Panthers history.

Well, Ekblad decided to use the rally to fire back at Koepka, and what better way to do it than championship glory?

WATCH:

I love both of these guys, but man, it’s hard not to enjoy the comedic value in this entire situation.

Like … come on … this whole beef started over a traffic cone. (LMAO)