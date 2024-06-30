‘F**k You!’: Aaron Ekblad Blasts, Mocks LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka At Florida Panthers Championship Parade

I hate to see two of South Florida’s finest collide, but holy hell, this is hilarious.

Aaron Ekblad, a defenseman of the Florida Panthers, issued a blunt message to LIV Golf superstar Brooks Koepka during Sunday’s Stanley Cup championship parade/rally in Fort Lauderdale.

Having a traffic cone placed to his head, Ekblad walked up to the podium while the rally was happening.

“F**k you, Brooks Koepka!” shouted Ekblad. (RELATED: No Sports Team Has Celebrated A Championship In A More Epic Fashion Than The Florida Panthers)

The blast was clearly a reference to a bit of a comical history between the two.

Back in March 2023, Koepka was at a Panthers game at Amerant Bank Arena. A fan of the Cats, Koepka had a traffic cone with him while in his suite and used it to mock Ekblad, pointing at it and saying that he sucked. (LMAO)

It was truly a glorious moment in Florida Panthers history.

LIV Golf Superstar Brooks Koepka has a message for Aaron Ekblad. “F’ing traffic cone” #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/j2y7dJio0g — David R (@David954FLA) March 25, 2023

Well, Ekblad decided to use the rally to fire back at Koepka, and what better way to do it than championship glory?

WATCH:

By far the best moment of the @FlaPanthers‘ rally: pic.twitter.com/e24tpu8nYd — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 30, 2024

I love both of these guys, but man, it’s hard not to enjoy the comedic value in this entire situation.

Like … come on … this whole beef started over a traffic cone. (LMAO)