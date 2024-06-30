Chris Paul Inks 1-Year, $11 Million-Plus Deal With Spurs That Will See Him Pair Up With Victor Wembanyama: REPORT

The spoiled ass Spurs just continue to get their way.

Following his release Sunday from the Golden State Waivers, star veteran Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed on a one year, $11 million-plus deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Paul was waived by the Warriors prior to the deadline Sunday that would have seen him get paid $30 million in a guaranteed contract for the 2024-25 season. Before the deadline, Golden State reportedly tried to find a trade partner for Cp3. After they failed to find a suitor, they cut him. Now, the basketball legend is headed to San Antonio. (RELATED: It’s Official: Bronny James Is Joining His Dad LeBron In Los Angeles After Lakers Take Him With No. 55 Pick In Draft)

Paul becomes a member of a roster that is being built around superstar Victor Wembanyama and includes veteran point guard Tre Jones. Just recently, the Spurs also gained UConn Huskies star shooting guard Stephon Castle with the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft — a solid piece for their backcourt.

CP3 averaged a stat line of 9.2 points-per-game (44.1 FG%), 6.8 assists-per-game and 3.9 rebounds-per-game with Golden State in 2023-24.

How can one team have so much luck on a consistent basis?

Don’t get me wrong, Chris Paul isn’t a superstar like he used to be, but the fact that both he and Stephon Castle just fell into the Spurs’ lap after already having Tre Jones?

Like damn, all of a sudden they’re on their way to potentially having quite the productive backcourt while having Wemby as the centerpiece of the entire franchise.

This is how NBA championship teams get started, and with it being the Spurs, here we go again …