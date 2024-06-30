Several Injured After Escalator Malfunctions, Causing It To Fall At ‘Increased Downward Speed’

An escalator in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, malfunctioned Saturday, resulting in eleven individuals suffering injuries.

The incident occurred after a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field, where the Brewers lost 5-3 to the Cubs, ESPN reported.

The malfunction resulted in the escalator moving at “an increased downward speed,” the outlet reported.

Approximately 100 individuals were waiting in line to use the escalator while 20 people were riding it at the time of the incident, Kaylee Klein, who was at the game with her boyfriend and his family, told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/JBZA2E5SPm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 30, 2024

“While we were in line, we heard a screeching sound, which then led to about five to 10 seconds later the escalator picking up speed to probably about 10 to 15 miles per hour,” Klein said. (RELATED: Watch Malfunctioning Fire Suppression System Cover National Guard Building In Foam)

“Then from the top where we were on the fourth level, we just saw fans like just plummeting down basically,” she added.

Six individuals have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Tyler Barnes, the senior VP of communications and affiliate operations for the Brewers, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

The remaining five who were injured received medical aid at the ballpark. “Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response,” Barnes said.

A similar incident occurred in September 2021 in Boston at the Back Bay metro station. A group of individuals headed to Foxboro, Massachusetts, after a New England Patriots game were suddenly jerked by an escalator that reversed direction and started moving swiftly, WBTS-TV reported.

The incident led to a spat between the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and KONE — the company contracted to maintain the escalators, the Boston Herald reported.