Jamal Thiaré Takes Casual Swig Of Water, Then Makes Sneakiest Game-Winning Score You’ll Ever See

Jamal Thiaré scored the winning goal in the dying embers of the game on Saturday, sealing a 2-1 for Atlanta United over Toronto.

The unexpected took place during extra time in Atlanta’s home game against Toronto. With time running out, the Toronto goalkeeper, Luka Gavran, gathered the ball and readied himself to kick it upfield to end the game. What Gavran didn’t notice was Thiaré who sneakily positioned himself behind the goalkeeper, even taking the time to take a swig of Gavran’s water bottle near the goal. As the keeper tossed the ball to the ground to make the game-ending punt, Thiaré stole it from the unsuspecting Gavran and kicked it into the goal to win the game as Atlanta fans lost their minds.

Jamal Thiaré with the sneaky game winner. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QZbSn8paZU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024

Not a single Toronto player was aware of Thiaré’s cunning position behind Gavran.

“Exactly how we wanted it,” Atlanta interim head coach Rob Valentino joked during the post-match press conference. “I would say I’m on the younger side of coaching and on the younger side of being in the game, but I have never seen anything like that.”

Thiaré is in his first season with Atlanta. He has played 14 games and scored 5 goals this season, according to ESPN.

This last-ditch win by Atlanta marks a bright spot amid an otherwise disappointing season. They currently sit in ninth place behind Toronto in Major League Soccer standings.