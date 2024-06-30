‘Where The Hell Is It?’: Jill Biden’s Fmr Press Sec Rages At Ex-Biden Official For ‘Gaslighting’ Supporters, Media

First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary Michael Larosa raged at former Bide White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield Sunday on social media for “gaslighting” Democratic Party supporters and the media.

Bedingfield told CNN’s Dana Bash that “the race has not fundamentally changed” Sunday morning on “State of the Union” despite the outbreak of panic among Democrats following Biden’s debate performance Thursday.

Larosa unleashed on Bedingfield for referencing “data” she said proves presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is “politically vulnerable.” (RELATED: ‘He Sh*t The Bed’: Bill Maher Rips Into Biden’s ‘Confused And Halting’ Debate Performance)

“The data!? If there is data that counters the impact of what we all saw then WHERE THE HELL IS IT??? WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?? SHOW US! Jesus Christ with the gaslighting, the talking points, and the damn spinning. Enough already,” Larosa wrote on X in response to the clip posted by ex-CNN correspondent Brian Stelter.

The data!? If there is data that counters the impact of what we all saw then WHERE THE HELL IS IT??? WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?? SHOW US! Jesus Christ with the gaslighting, the talking points, and the damn spinning. Enough already. Show your supporters or the media… https://t.co/qSuwNOTgU5 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) June 30, 2024

“Show your supporters or the media this data so we can help you help him!” he continued. “You’ve told us for A YEAR that data and polling can’t be trusted … no one is paying attention … and all of the polling and data are unreliable. Are we NOW supposed to believe it? You’ve been undermining all of the public data and polling and attacking news outlets and their independent data for a year! Is it now safe to trust the data? Should we believe your data instead of independent media data and polling??? Ok, cool.”

“WHERE THE HELL IS IT?” the first lady’s former press secretary concluded in all capital letters.

The Biden family will reportedly discuss the future of the Democratic Party’s 2024 ticket with Biden Sunday, NBC News reported. One source told the outlet that Jill Biden has the “ultimate influence” over Biden when it comes to his reelection bid, stating that “a change of course” will come “if she decides.”