Kevin Love Re-Signs With Miami Heat On 2-Year, $8 Million-Plus Deal: REPORT

Kevin Love is coming back to South Beach!

The Miami Heat and veteran star Kevin Love have agreed on a two-year deal, bringing the 35-year-old back to the 3-0-5 and to the NBA at that, according to a Sunday report from The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The contract is worth over $8 million and doesn’t feature any options. (RELATED: Paul George Informs Clippers He Will Not Be Re-Signing, 76ers Become Frontrunners To Land His Services: REPORT)

Over the weekend, Love declined to exercise his $4 million player option, however, both Love and Miami were planning on getting a new deal done — mission successful.

In the 2023-24 season, Love averaged 8.8 points-per-game and 6.1 rebounds-per-game for the Heat in 55 games, shooting 34.4% from the three. Love turns 36 in September.

In his 16 NBA campaigns, Love won a championship ring in 2016, was named an All-Star five times and was featured on the All-NBA Second Team twice. He’s played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat, who he helped get to the NBA Finals in 2023.

Per @ShamsCharania, the @MiamiHEAT and @KevinLove have agreed on a two-year deal worth over $8 million. Averaged 8.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG and shot 34% from the three, doing this in 17 minutes per game. Also great for team chemistry. Only concern is that we’re now $5.6M over the tax. pic.twitter.com/Cu7dkhiSrI — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 30, 2024

Like I said in my tweet … I’m happy to have Kevin Love back on the Miami Heat. He was productive for us last season and got along well with the roster.

But uh, what are we gonna do about the luxury tax?

Let’s see if Pat Riley can work his magic, but I won’t hold my breath judging by the last few offseasons.