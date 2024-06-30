‘I Can’t Fix Them’: Laura Kavanagh Reportedly Slams Firefighters In Texts To NY AG Letitia James After Booing Incident

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Commissioner reportedly slammed firefighters in texts to the New York Attorney General following a booing incident March 7, the New York Post reported.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, the first woman in the role, is grappling with challenges related to the behavior of some members of her predominantly male workforce. This issue came to light after attendees supporting former President Donald Trump booed Democratic Attorney General Letitia James at a department promotion ceremony, according to the New York Post. The outlet obtained text messages between Kavanagh and James through a Freedom of Information request, showing Kavanagh’s frustration and her apology to James for the incident.

“I should have called you last night, but I’ve been trying to find a way to say I’m sorry that doesn’t involve me apologizing for men who don’t deserve such grace,” texted Kavanagh, according to the New York Post. “I haven’t succeeded. I am sorry that we didn’t stop them and that I can’t fix them.”

The fire commissioner also praised James for teaching her how to handle “bullying, threats, and lots of booing with grace.” In return, James appreciated Kavanagh’s words but noted she never faced boos in her 20 years as New York City’s public advocate and a Brooklyn council member.

James texted that the new department members are unfamiliar with her FDNY history. "We have work to do, and I am ready to dedicate the necessary time. By the way, this was my first experience of being booed," James told Kavanagh, the New York Post reported.

It was previously reported that Kavanagh vowed to “hunt down” pro-Trump staff members who booed James and shouted “Trump!” during the department’s promotion ceremony. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges alerted agency members via email that the department’s Bureau of Investigation and Trials would determine who joined in the chants directed at James during the event, according to the New York Post.

The Daily Caller reached out to fire commissioner, and Attorney General Letitia James’ office for comments but has yet to receive a response.