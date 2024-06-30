‘I Think The Media Is Running Interference’: CBS Host Margaret Brennan, JD Vance Spar Over Trump’s Debate Responses

CBS host Margaret Brennan and Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance sparred Sunday over former President Donald Trump’s debate responses, in which Brennan claimed some were lies.

Vance appeared on “Face the Nation” to discuss the recap of Trump’s performance as he went head-to-head with President Joe Biden Thursday evening. Brennan began her questioning by calling out two of Trump’s responses on abortion and January 6, asking Vance why Trump needed to “make false claims” if he had “such a strong platform.” (RELATED: ‘I Take Responsibility’: Nancy Pelosi Fesses Up To J6 Blunder, Video Shows)

“Well, Margaret, I think the media is running interference on a lot of this stuff. We all know and Nancy Pelosi herself has admitted on camera that she could’ve requested more National Guard troops, she bears some responsibility for the fact that they weren’t there at the Capitol. We know that the multiple Democratic governors and states and even some Democratic senators and congressmen have tried to pass laws to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth. Most importantly, we know that media seems uninterested in fact checking Joe Biden from any of the number of false claims he made including his —” Vance began.

“I’ve lost track, sir. I’ve been told the media is on every single side of this and everything’s our fault. But let’s get back to the candidate you’re here to talk about. Chris Miller said 10,000 troops, he was never ordered by the president to send those to the Capitol that day,” Brennan jumped in.

“Nancy Pelosi has said on camera, Margaret, that she bears some responsibility for the fact that the National Guard didn’t play a bigger role and of course we know the speaker of the House has an extraordinary amount of influence over the Capitol police. It’s not in dispute, Margaret. More importantly, Joe Biden said that no troops died on his watch even though 13 American service members died thanks to his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Vance said.

“Joe Biden made multiple statements of falsehood during the debate and a lot of folks in the media, yes, seem totally uninterested in fact checking him and the reason, Margaret, is because Donald Trump just performed so much better. There was this 24-hour period where effectively everyone was honest, that there was a credible contrast between Donald Trump’s energy and command of the facts and Joe Biden’s obvious inability to do the job as president, and now, of course, we’ve transitioned to this new media cycle where folks are trying to run cover. Look, the American people saw what they saw. Trump can do the job, Biden can’t.”

Newly released HBO provided footage to Congress in early June showing how former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated on camera that she took “responsibility for not having them just prepare for more” during January 6. A senate report from 2022 shows both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly had information prior to that day that suggested chaos and violence would unfold at the Capitol, however, both departments failed to take action.

Following the presidential debate, Democratic pundits have begun to come forward, questioning if Biden is the right person to run as the Democratic Party’s nominee. A new CBS/YouGov poll after the debate shows that not only do 72% of voters feel Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to run for a second term, but 47% think Trump presented ideas clearly during the debate compared to 27% of voters saying as much for Biden.