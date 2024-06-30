‘He’s Not Here, You Are’: CBS Host Margaret Brennan Tears Into Dem Governor Attempting To Defend Biden As Nominee

CBS host Margaret Brennan tore into Democratic Gov. Wes Moore Sunday after he attempted to defend President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee following his poor debate performance.

Moore appeared on “Face the Nation” to discuss his support of Biden’s campaign despite calls from some in the party to replace him as the nominee after his first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump. Brennan began by questioning the governor on why Biden appeared to struggle Thursday evening.

While Moore claimed that both candidates had struggled, calling out debate versus presidential performance, before Brennan jumped in to note how Biden isn’t on the campaign trail “as often as his surrogates.” (RELATED: Family Will Reportedly Have Talks With Joe Biden At Camp David Over Future Of Democratic Ticket)

“But respectfully, governor, the president doesn’t do many interviews. He doesn’t do things where we have to see him be quick on his feet. He’s not here, you are. He’s not on the campaign trail as often as surrogates like you are. Isn’t that demonstrating that there are alternatives, Democratic alternatives, who are younger and able to go out and be quick on their feet and on the trail?” Brennan pressed.

“I know, I got a chance to see the president when times were difficult and see him in trials, and I’ve seen him be able to be a remarkable partner to us. That’s what I remember and that’s why I continue to believe that the Biden administration deserves another four years, and I’m excited about what that can deliver for the American people,” Moore responded.

“Why was the president struggling?” Brennan questioned.

“I think the president had a tough night. I think all of us have difficult nights—” Moore began.

“Why?” Brennan asked again.

“Well, I think that the president had a difficult night just like every single one of us do,” Moore said.

Brennan continued on to press Moore as she called out Biden’s debate response to issues like abortion and taxes for billionaires, highlighting a moment where Biden froze mid-statement before claiming, “look, we beat medicare.”

“The president lost his own point,” Brennan said.

“We also have to remember that this election is a binary choice. It’s an election between President Joe Biden and, frankly, even the conversation around the national debt. You know, someone whose tax cuts at a time when over the next decade we are going to have the largest transfer of wealth in the history of the world—,” Moore responded.

“You need young voters to turn out. Democrats need young voters to turn out,” Brennan jumped in.

“That’s right,” Moore responded.

“How are they supposed to see themselves reflected in that?” Brennan asked.

“I think they’re going to see themselves reflected in all the people who are going out and being the president’s surrogates. I think you have to go out and earn it. I’m the youngest Democratic governor in this country, the only African American governor in America. We are out here all the time and we’re out here in conjunction with other surrogates, we’re out here in conjunction with the president who is out here campaigning and the vice president, we’re going to the people. We’re making our case to the people as to why this kind of partnership matters. Progress does not happen by accident,” Moore said.

Moore later turned down options of running for the Democratic nomination in place of Biden as he doubled down after Brennan questioned if the president was the only option for the party.

Following the presidential debate, Democratic pundits quickly called out Biden’s performance, with legacy media outlets just a day later asking for Biden to step aside. However, others have stated Biden will not be going anywhere despite concerns over the president’s mental fitness.