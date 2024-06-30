Wild Video Shows Chaos Unfold After Dem City Pride Parade

Wild footage posted online following New York City’s Pride parade Sunday afternoon shows chaos unfolding at a park, as one woman was seen being dragged and beaten by others.

Footage taken by Oliya Scootercaster was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the chaotic moments of multiple brawls after New York’s annual Pride parade. A massive group of people could be seen at Washington Square Park with two women being punched by the fountain.

The clip opens up as one woman in all black could be seen being punched by another, as well as a second woman in pink being punched and dragged by her hair by another group of women. People in the crowd could be heard screaming as the attack unfolded, with others pulling out their phones to record the incident. (RELATED: Pride Marchers Face Off With Pro-Palestine Protesters After They Block Parade Route)

“Back up, back up!” someone could be heard yelling as the woman in pink got up from the ground.

Moments later a second clip shows someone dancing on top of one of the park’s lampposts while surrounded by viewers who recorded and appeared to encourage the activity. While it is unclear what started the fight between the women, Scootercaster later posted that arrests were allegedly being made by authorities.

NOW: Fights continue to break out at WSP Following Pride Celebrations in NYC. Massive brawl breaks out at Washington Square Park in NYC as two girls get beat up near the fountain. — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2024

A second brawl, also recorded by Scootercaster shows a handful of people punching each other as the crowd could be heard screaming and seen recording the incident.

#NOW Massive brawl breaks out at Washington Square Park in NYC as Pride Celebrations Continue, NYPD do not appear to have succeeded in shutting down the park. — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2024

#NOW Crowds at Pride Celebration in Washington Square Park start to run away en mass as a fight breaks out. NYPD has now closed the park, putting people behind the barricades. — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2024

Prior to the incidents, the New York Police Department allegedly attempted to shut the park down and place the large crowd behind barricades, however, they were unsuccessful at keeping people out.

New York City held its end of the month Pride parade, along with other major city celebrations across the U.S. such as San Francisco and Chicago, according to the Associated Press News.