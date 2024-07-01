Hundreds Of Missing Children Rescued In US Marshals Operation

The U.S. Marshals rescued over 200 missing children and arrested 3 individuals as their six-week operation concluded, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), in collaboration with various federal, state and local agencies across seven federal judicial districts, completed a six-week national effort, “Operation We Will Find You 2” (OWWFY2), resulting in the recovery of 200 critically missing children, according to the press release. This operation spanned from May 20 to June 24, targeting areas with high numbers of missing children reports.

The operation saw 123 children rescued from dangerous circumstances and an additional 77 found in safe conditions as verified by law enforcement or child welfare agencies. Among those recovered, 173 were endangered runaways, 25 were categorized as otherwise missing, one was a victim of family abduction, and one was involved in a non-family abduction, the release stated. A child as young as five months was among those rescued, and 14 children were found outside their city of disappearance. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland expressed his gratitude for the efforts.

“There are no words to describe the terror felt by missing children, their families, and their communities,” Garland stated, the release added. “I am grateful to the dedicated professionals of the U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who worked to find 200 critically missing children during this six-week operation, and who work every day to keep children safe.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Surrounded By US Marshals?)

The operation was conducted across multiple locations including Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Oregon. These teams focused not only on locating missing children but also on confirming their safety and addressing the severe risks of child sex trafficking, exploitation, and other abuses, according to DOJ.