AOC Pledges To File Articles Of Impeachment Against Supreme Court Justices

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated on Monday that she intends to file articles of impeachment against Supreme Court justices.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday in Trump v. United States that presidents have immunity from prosecution pertaining to “official acts” taken in office. Ocasio-Cortez said in a post on X that she intends to file articles of impeachment against the justices and that the court has been ” consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.” (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

“Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy,” she wrote in the post. “It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.”

Trump was indicted August 2023 on four felony counts related to an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court decided in a 6-3 ruling that Trump is entitled to “at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts” and maintained that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts,” according to the ruling. (RELATED: ‘A Win For President Trump’: Jonathan Curley Says Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Is Blow To Jack Smith)

The majority opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined in part.

The dissenting opinion was written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was joined by Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

