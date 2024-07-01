REPORT: Construction Workers Turn Into Heroes As Massive Fire Erupts

Construction workers reportedly came to the rescue as a massive fire erupted Tuesday near Del Mar Heights Elementary School in California.

A Balfour Beatty construction crew worked with firefighters to extinguish flames they noticed in nearby brush, according to Fox 5 San Diego. The workers did not hesitate to hook hoses to hydrants as the fire began “coming into the cul-de-sac,” Site Superintendent Chris Naumann said.

Construction crews jump into help Del Mar fires next to site https://t.co/kZ69Yqssl5 — Regi Bonner (@regibonn) June 28, 2024

Naumann told the outlet that smoke was “really close” to where his crew was working, which prompted the site superintendent to alert Balfour Beatty Construction General Superintendent Wayne Kibbe of the incoming danger. Kibbe described the experience as “scary at first, but exciting” as his “whole team just jumped into action” before firefighters arrived.

“Me and Wayne just looked at each other and said, come on and let’s go, so we grabbed the hoses and just went,” Naumann said. “We were able to hook up to their fire hydrants, and that’s when Wayne was spraying their yard until the fire department got here.”

Construction workers continued to help firefighters in the initial stage of the operation before more support arrived at the scene, Fox 5 San Diego reported. The crew also reportedly secured their project site to ensure an emergency helicopter could land, according to 10 News San Diego. (RELATED: Video Shows Stranger Save Driver Stuck In Burning Car)

“As more firefighters came in, obviously helicopters, aerial drops from planes from CDF it was amazing to see,” Kibbe told Fox 5 San Diego.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, 10 News San Diego reported. However, “a little smoke” was spotted emerging from the same area as Kibbe prepared for his interview with the outlet.

“Today, we were prepping for you, and as we were standing out on the field, we noticed a little smoke coming up,” Kibbe said. “We called our team back into action to get our hoses up and going, just in case.”