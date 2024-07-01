Black Twitter Roasts Kamala Harris For Award Show Cringefest

Kamala Harris appeared in a cringeworthy skit with Taraji P. Henson during the BET Awards Sunday night, and black Twitter users roasted her for pandering.

“The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us,” Harris said, parroting the line from Kendrick Lamar’s smash rap hit “Not Like Us.”

Vice President Kamala Harris for the #BETAwards: “The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us.” pic.twitter.com/wE0hDB3XId — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024



Lamar’s song, a powerful takedown of his rap rival Drake, was so wildly successful that it united America’s black community to the point that Bloods and Crips, mortal enemies of Los Angeles’ brutal gang scene, danced in unison to the ballad at a concert.

Harris’ use of the song also united black folks in harmony, this time against her as they pointed out the pandering nature of her appeal. (RELATED: ‘Shrimp And Grits!’: Watch Kamala Harris’ Reaction To Reported Ceasefire Deal)

“I see why the BET awards got so much money this year. They took that democratic plantation money,” one user wrote in response.

I see why the BET awards got so much money this year. They took that democratic plantation money. — Padrino (@facts215_) July 1, 2024

“We’re cooked,” another tweeter, Cheyenne The Geek, pointed out.

We’re cooked — Cheyenne (@CheyenneTheGeek) July 1, 2024

“This pandering……” a third user noted.

One user even went so far as to claim the Veep’s stunt pushed him into voting for Trump.

Thats it. We’re voting for Trump — RainUrPain (@idontcare4reall) July 1, 2024

Democratic leaders are currently scrambling to deal with the political fallout of President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

While Harris might seem like an obvious replacement — especially considering the majority of funds Biden raised as the nominee would fall to her in the event he steps down, according to NBC News — her favorability ratings are just barely better than Biden’s.

Over 56% of Americans viewed Joe Biden unfavorably according to a June 24 poll from 538. Harris, meanwhile, came in at 51%, according to a post-debate Ipsos poll.